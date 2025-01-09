‘The coach made a brilliant decision to replace Bradley Cross, that’s how it should be like! Mercy time has expired at Kaizer Chiefs, Nasreddine Nabi must also act harshly on Ranga Chivaviro’ - Fans

The Amakhosi defender was teary after he was pulled out early when the Soweto giants hosted the Maroons on Wednesday.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi made a tactical substitution when he took off Bradley Cross for Tebogo Potsane in the 30th minute during the Premier Soccer League match against Stellenbosch.

Ashley du Preez was also substituted for Mfundo Vilakazi but that move appeared to be influenced by an injury to the speedy forward. As for Cross, the coach's decision appeared to have affected the left-back negatively as he shed some tears after taking his place on the bench.

This drew interest from fans who have been discussing the incident and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.