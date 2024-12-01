GOAL looks at the winners and losers from the weekend’s PSL action while also taking a look at South African players and coaches abroad.

Rhulani Mokwena is seemingly turning a corner in Morocco after he led his side to a solid win which saw his Wydad outfit move to second on Botola Pro League table.

On the local front, Mamelodi Sundowns bounced back from their disappointing defeat in the Carling Knockout final defeat at the hands of Marumo Gallants.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s charges beat Sekhukhune United to get over their recent struggles with Brazilian striker Arthur Sales getting his name on the scoresheet.

Kaizer Chiefs squandered a lead against Riyal AM as they played to a disappointing draw, a result that would have disappointed the Amakhosi faithful and new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Here, GOAL looks at what transpired at the weekend locally and around the continent.