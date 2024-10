The Brazilians suffered their first league defeat of the season when they were upset by Rise and Shine in Limpopo.

Mamelodi Sundowns were edged 1-0 by Polokwane City in a Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

It was a match in which the Tshwane giants failed to register a single shot on target.

Fans took to social media to react to the match and GOAL runs through the comments by the fans.