'That is why Kaizer Chiefs fired Arthur Zwane, he doesn't understand football! Even Arthur Sales has more goals & assists than Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng; nobody comes closer to Mamelodi Sundowns' Lucas Ribeiro for POTY Award' - Fans

The AmaZulu tactician opined on who he felt should be crowned as the best for the 2024/25 campaign.

Recently, former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane claimed Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng should win the Player of the Year Award.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro is seen as the front-runner for the prestigious award after scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists to help them win the Premier Soccer League for the eighth time in a row.

Mofokeng's five goals and seven assists in the league helped the Sea Robbers finish second.

Despite his arguments, the majority of the fans in Mzansi don't agree with him.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.