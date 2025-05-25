Bad news for Lucas Ribeiro Costa! Kaizer Chiefs legend - who is set to vote for the winner - backs Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng to win the PSL Footballer of the Season award - 'He carried Bucs throughout'
The tactician says although the Masandawana star had a standout season, the Bucs attacker deserves it because he is young.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mofokeng tipped to beat Ribeiro
- Ribeiro is prime candidate for the award
- Zwane says Mofokeng carried Pirates