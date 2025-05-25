Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Bad news for Lucas Ribeiro Costa! Kaizer Chiefs legend - who is set to vote for the winner - backs Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng to win the PSL Footballer of the Season award - 'He carried Bucs throughout'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Magesi FCMagesi FCR. MofokengLucas RibeiroMamelodi Sundowns FC

The tactician says although the Masandawana star had a standout season, the Bucs attacker deserves it because he is young.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mofokeng tipped to beat Ribeiro
  • Ribeiro is prime candidate for the award
  • Zwane says Mofokeng carried Pirates
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match