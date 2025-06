The national team's fringe players are one step closer to the regional crown after a convincing win against the Coelacanths.

Bafana Bafana defeated Comoros 3-1 on Friday evening at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein to get their Cosafa Cup final ticket.

As a result, the hosts will face defending champions Angola on Sunday, hoping to win the annual competition after a poor start.

The fans are happy with the display by the players, despite the top guns missing owing to other engagements.

Article continues below

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.