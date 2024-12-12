Thabiso Monyane at ease as Jose Riveiro's Orlando Pirates try to balance the demands of PSL and Caf Champions League - 'We don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves'
The Buccaneers are sharing responsibilities between domestic and continental competitions, trying to strike success on both fronts.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pirates are in the Caf Champions League
- They are also gunning for the PSL title
- Monyane discusses their ambitions on both fronts