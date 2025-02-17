Thabang Monare urges former teammate Relebohile Mofokeng to move from Orlando Pirates - 'He is a gift... the next step could be Europe, a big club'
The 20-year-old has been a sensation for the Buccaneers in the past two seasons and is being tipped to achieve big things.
- Mofokeng has been playing PSL football for three seasons
- He has been a key Pirates player
- Ex-teammate Monare tips him to go to Europe
