Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

Thabang Monare urges former teammate Relebohile Mofokeng to move from Orlando Pirates - 'He is a gift... the next step could be Europe, a big club'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesLamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando PiratesLamontville Golden ArrowsR. MofokengJ. Riveiro

The 20-year-old has been a sensation for the Buccaneers in the past two seasons and is being tipped to achieve big things.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mofokeng has been playing PSL football for three seasons
  • He has been a key Pirates player
  • Ex-teammate Monare tips him to go to Europe
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match