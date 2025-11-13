‘Takes that vision to the next level’ - MLS, Apple to end Season Pass after 2025 as all matches move to Apple TV in 2026

The timing positions MLS to capitalize on the momentum building toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. By removing the additional paywall, MLS and Apple are creating an opportunity to significantly expand the league’s audience during a period when soccer interest in North America is expected to reach unprecedented levels. The change also reflects Apple’s evolving sports strategy - which now includes live MLS rights, Friday Night Baseball, and newly acquired Formula 1 rights in the U.S.

Framed as a major step in widening the league’s global reach, MLS Commissioner Don Garber emphasized that the agreement aligns with the league’s long-term vision of delivering a more accessible and unified viewing experience for supporters.

“Our partnership with Apple has always been about innovating for our fans,” Garber said in the press release. “Bringing every MLS match to Apple TV takes that vision to the next level by making it easier than ever for fans everywhere to watch, connect, and be part of the game.”

Apple’s Eddy Cue echoed that sentiment, highlighting the appeal of bringing all MLS games together on a single platform alongside the company’s growing library of original programming.

“We’re thrilled to bring MLS to more fans around the world next season on Apple TV,” Cue said. “Every match, all in one place, alongside incredible Apple Originals - it’s a win for fans everywhere.”