This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP ‘Take responsibility!' - Christian Chivu explains why long delays cause so much problems for players at Club World Cup as Inter boss demands immediate decisions on weather warnings Inter C. Chivu FIFA Club World Cup Inter manager Christian Chivu has highlighted the problems players face at the ongoing Club World Cup due to frequent delays in matches. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chivu highlights problems faced due to delays in fixtures

Six Club World Cup matches have been affected by weather

Inter to face Fluminense later today Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match FIFA Club World Cup INT FLU Match preview