‘I want to leave a legacy’ - Tadeo Allende on his breakout, and Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano’s influence on his new Inter Miami deal

Tadeo Allende never envisioned himself as the breakout star on a team featuring global icons like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Rodrigo De Paul.

Yet during Inter Miami CF’s historic 2025 MLS Cup run, the Argentine attacker emerged as Messi’s most decisive ally, delivering a record-breaking postseason that redefined his role within the squad.

“Being part of history and breaking a record makes me proud,” Allende told GOAL ahead of Opening Day against LAFC. “It’s special to leave your mark like that - to set a historic record in the league with a club. Winning a title as well was the best thing that’s happened to me in my career.”

Allende finished the playoffs with nine goals and two assists - the most goals in a single MLS postseason - capping a breakout campaign that helped deliver the first MLS Cup in club history under head coach Javier Mascherano.

In a one-on-one sit-down with GOAL, Allende reflected on his rise, what it’s like to play alongside Messi, and why Mascherano ultimately convinced him to commit his future to Inter Miami beyond his initial loan.