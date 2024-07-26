Surgery recovery by the pool & sandcastles! What has Paul Mullin been up to as Wrexham team-mates take in North America tour organised by Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney?
Paul Mullin does not form part of Wrexham’s North American tour, with the prolific striker recovering from surgery undergone during pre-season.
- Striker underwent spinal surgery
- Enjoying summer break with family
- Will miss start of the new season