Sundowns predicted XI vs AmaZulu: Rhulani Mokwena to give Thembinkosi Lorch another start after the former Orlando Pirates star opened his goal account in the Caf Champions League?

GOAL surfs through Rhulani Mokwena's pool of players and predicts how he is likely to line-up his Mamelodi Sundowns side against AmaZulu.

Thembinkosi Lorch was quick to silence his doubters after his big-money move from Orlando Pirates to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns as he did not take too long to get off the mark in Masandawana colours.

Lorch scored in Sundowns' 2-0 win against Nouadhibou in the Caf Champions League and now, Downs head coach Rhulani Mokwena might be tempted to give him a run out against AmaZulu.

The defending PSL champions welcome Usuthu at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night and here, GOAL predicts how Mokwena is likely to line up his team.