'Stupid from Inacio Miguel, he doesn't have to be over-passionate about desire to help Kaizer Chiefs! But he is beast & a soldier who can stop Lucas Ribeiro from doing all that nonsense' - Fans

The international defender recently stated he doesn't care being punished for a tackle that will save Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel has already suffered suspensions twice and is just a yellow card away from another ban.

On Wednesday, the Glamour Boys host Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League outing to be staged at the FNB Stadium.

Miguel stated he is ready to collect a yellow card or even a red card if that is the only way to help the Soweto giants win.

While some fans have lauded him, others have questioned his attitude. Have a look at what they said, as sampled by GOAL.