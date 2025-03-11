Inacio Miguel, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel not mincing words to Nasreddine Nabi despite costly sushipensions - 'If you don’t want me to do that, don’t put me to play because I will do it'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City FCCape Town City FCInacio Miguel

The Angolan centre-back has had his life in Naturena defined by suspensions since he signed.

  • Miguel joined Chiefs at beginning of the season

  • He has suffered suspensions

  • Miguel defends his playstyle

