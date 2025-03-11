Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel not mincing words to Nasreddine Nabi despite costly sushipensions - 'If you don’t want me to do that, don’t put me to play because I will do it'

BackpageKiplagat SangKaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel not mincing words to Nasreddine Nabi despite costly sushipensions - 'If you don’t want me to do that, don’t put me to play because I will do it'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City FCCape Town City FCInacio MiguelThe Angolan centre-back has had his life in Naturena defined by suspensions since he signed.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMiguel joined Chiefs at beginning of the seasonHe has suffered suspensionsMiguel defends his playstyleFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱