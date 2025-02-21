Struggling former Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali backed by former Kaizer Chiefs striker - 'He still has the legs and the influence at teams like Chippa United or any team that he can play for'
After joining the Chilli Boys, the midfielder has struggled with injuries and a limited role, but an ex-Bafana star believes he’s still valuable.
- Jali brings experience and leadership
- Managing his fitness is crucial
- Chippa aim for a top-eight finish