The streets won't forget: Adriano, Inter and Brazil's tortured 'Emperor'

A phenomenon and a disaster rolled into one, the striker's career was a wild and emotional ride

Nicknamed 'The Emperor', Adriano was supposed to be the heir to Brazil legend Ronaldo's throne, especially when he followed in 'El Fenomeno's' footsteps by joining Serie A giants Inter. At one point, the Rio de Janeiro native looked like he was on his way to greatness, but for many reasons that crown became too heavy for the striker's head, and his spell in Europe descended into disaster.

He may have won two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana with Inter, league crowns with Flamengo and Corinthians and even the Copa America with Brazil, but by all accounts, Adriano did not live up to the great expectations placed on him.

Personal tragedy, struggles with alcohol and a series of unfortunate injuries contributed to the rapid and premature downfall of a forward once capable of staggering exploits on the field. After returning to his homeland, his career fizzled out with a bizarre stint in the United States, where he played just one game before retiring for good.

His career was a light that burned twice as bright but half as long as many others, and for those beautiful memories he blessed us with, he remains a beloved figure; one that streets will never forget.