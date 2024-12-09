Steve Barker laments Stellenbosch FC's lack of experience in Caf inter-club football but presses no panic button after Berkane defeat - 'It didn't take Mamelodi Sundowns their first season to go far in this competition'
Barker referenced the one-time Caf Champions League champions to justify Stellies' difficult beginning to the Confederation Cup group stage campaign.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Barker loses no hope in CCC
- Stellies have yet to register first win
- The coach laments lack of experience