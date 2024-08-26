Steve Barker, StellenboschBackpage
Seth Willis

Stellenbosch's ambition questioned after selling stars to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns - 'How long can they be top-four club?

MTN 8 CupMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FCTransfersMamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCPremier Soccer League

The Stellies have been selling their stars since their promotion to the Premier Soccer League in 2019, but still deliver when it matters most.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Stellies were promoted to PSL five years ago
  • They have lost several top players
  • Their ambition has been questioned
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below