Stellenbosch FC vs CD Lunda Sul Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details for the upcoming clash between Stellies and the Saurimo-based outfit in Tshwane.

Stellenbosch FC will welcome Angola’s CD Lunda Sul for the Caf Confederation Cup group stage match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday evening.

This is a crucial match for Steve Barker and his Cape Winelands team as they strive to maintain their chances for the next round of the tournament.

Both Stellies and Lunda Sul have had a poor start to the group stage. The South African team has suffered two defeats and achieved one victory, while Lunda has not managed to secure a win after three matches.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellenbosch and CD Lunda including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.