Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker laments officiating as Stellies settle for a single point against Singida Black Stars in CAF Confederation Cup group stage
One point sends Maroons to the top of Group C
Stellenbosch approached this encounter in high spirits after stealing the spotlight with a dramatic late winner in their CAF Confederation Cup group-stage opener against AS Otoho. That momentum carried into their midweek Premier Soccer League clash against Orbit College, where the Maroons produced a spectacular comeback — fighting back with only ten men on the pitch to clinch a hard-earned 2–1 victory.
As anticipated, the Cape Winelands side was determined to keep their unbeaten streak alive, but Singida Black Stars proved to be a tough challenge. Coming off a 2–0 defeat to CR Belouizdad in Algeria, the Tanzanian hosts came out fighting, while enjoying long spells of dominance in the first half as both sides went into the break goalless.
Barker’s men started the second half with renewed energy, and it didn’t take long for Langelihle Phili — making his 50th appearance for the visitors — to break the deadlock and put Stellies in front. However, the momentum shifted later in the match when the hosts were awarded a penalty, which they converted and held onto until the final whistle, forcing Stellenbosch to settle for a single point from the encounter.
Despite securing a point that lifted Stellies to the top of Group C, Barker was not entirely pleased with the outcome. The Stellenbosch coach expressed his disappointment, insisting the match could have gone in a different direction had the officiating been better.
‘Disappointing officiating’
Speaking to the media after the 1–1 draw, the fifty-seven-year-old Stellies coach did not mince his words, openly voicing his frustrations about the officiating.
"Yeah, look, in my opinion, we should have six points. Unfortunately, a key penalty is not given to us when we're leading 1-0. Which probably makes us circle in 2-0," said Barker as per Stellenbosch media.
"I'm very disappointed in the officiating, but it is what it is. Players gave a good account of themselves.
"We had good structure, we defended well, we had opportunities on transitions. On half-time, that was the message, I knew, just one opportunity to get in behind them - we would get something which we did. And obviously, after that, we had to manage the game. Instead of getting a penalty to go 2-0 up, we conceded a late penalty," he explained.
Barker not happy with the results
He continued to express his disappointment and how things could have turned out differently for the South African team.
"So, I'm disappointed in the outcomes of the game. I believe that was an opportunity to get maximum points," as Barker concluded.
What comes next?
All focus will now shift back to their biggest challenge — fighting for survival in the domestic league. Stellies return to PSL action on Wednesday evening against Polokwane City, where nothing less than maximum points will do. Three points will be crucial for the Maroons as they look to pull themselves out of the relegation zone, where they are occupying the 14th position on the log standings with a mere 12 points, and will be looking to rebuild their league campaign.
While some of the Cape Winelands players will be keeping their fingers crossed, hoping to make it into the Bafana Bafana squad set to travel to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations, as coach Hugo Broos prepares to announce his final selection on Monday.
The Limpopo side will be no easy opponents, eager to pick up points and maintain their promising run. They are currently sitting seventh with 20 points from 13 matches, and a win could see them climb closer to the top four in the league standings.