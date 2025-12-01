Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker laments officiating as Stellies settle for a single point against Singida Black Stars in CAF Confederation Cup group stage

Stellenbosch approached this encounter in high spirits after stealing the spotlight with a dramatic late winner in their CAF Confederation Cup group-stage opener against AS Otoho. That momentum carried into their midweek Premier Soccer League clash against Orbit College, where the Maroons produced a spectacular comeback — fighting back with only ten men on the pitch to clinch a hard-earned 2–1 victory.

As anticipated, the Cape Winelands side was determined to keep their unbeaten streak alive, but Singida Black Stars proved to be a tough challenge. Coming off a 2–0 defeat to CR Belouizdad in Algeria, the Tanzanian hosts came out fighting, while enjoying long spells of dominance in the first half as both sides went into the break goalless.

Barker’s men started the second half with renewed energy, and it didn’t take long for Langelihle Phili — making his 50th appearance for the visitors — to break the deadlock and put Stellies in front. However, the momentum shifted later in the match when the hosts were awarded a penalty, which they converted and held onto until the final whistle, forcing Stellenbosch to settle for a single point from the encounter.

Despite securing a point that lifted Stellies to the top of Group C, Barker was not entirely pleased with the outcome. The Stellenbosch coach expressed his disappointment, insisting the match could have gone in a different direction had the officiating been better.