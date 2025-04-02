Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker elated by Pitso Mosimane's visit ahead of Zamalek SC Caf Confederation Cup clash - 'It was nice to just hear from him, just the mentality, the emotional sort of engagement that the players have'
The tactician said they will use the expertise and experience shared by the former Bafana Bafana head coach.
- Mosimane visits Stellies
- Stellies to host Zamalek
- Mosimane faced Zamalek when he coached Al Ahly
