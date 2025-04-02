Steve Barker, StellenboschBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker elated by Pitso Mosimane's visit ahead of Zamalek SC Caf Confederation Cup clash - 'It was nice to just hear from him, just the mentality, the emotional sort of engagement that the players have'

CAF Confederations CupStellenbosch FCStellenbosch FC vs Zamalek SCZamalek SCP. MosimaneS. Barker

The tactician said they will use the expertise and experience shared by the former Bafana Bafana head coach.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mosimane visits Stellies
  • Stellies to host Zamalek
  • Mosimane faced Zamalek when he coached Al Ahly
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match