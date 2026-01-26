Staying or Leaving? Kaizer Chiefs make decision on Nedbank Cup-winning star and 2026 World Cup hopeful in ongoing January transfer window

Recently, Petersen was confirmed as the club's captain after a series of inspiring performances both domestically and internationally.

It explains why the Glamour Boys have decided to extend his stay at least until the end of the 2026/27 season, as confirmed by the government broadcaster.

"Kaizer Chiefs have triggered the option in captain Brandon Petersen’s contract, extending his stay at the club until June 2027," SABC Sport reported.

"The move puts to rest – at least for now – speculation that the Glamour Boys were still weighing up whether to enter fresh negotiations with the goalkeeper over a new long-term deal in the coming months.

"In any case, Petersen and his representatives were always set to wait on the club’s decision, with the contract clause giving Chiefs the right to retain the player for an additional season.

"Amakhosi had tied Petersen down to a two-year contract in February 2024, at which time it was confirmed that an option for a further season had been included in the agreement," they continued.