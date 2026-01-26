Staying or Leaving? Kaizer Chiefs make decision on Nedbank Cup-winning star and 2026 World Cup hopeful in ongoing January transfer window
- Backpage
The almost leaving Chiefs stars
With the Premier Soccer League heading to a critical second half of the season, some players are already in the final months of their contracts.
Bruce Bvuma, Gaston Sirino, Brandon Petersen, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, and Pule Mmodi are among the players who are in their final six months in the deal with the Soweto giants.
In the January transfer window, no major players have been signed by the Glamour Boys, who are hoping to win another silverware after ending their decade-long drought with the Nedbank Cup triumph.
- Backpage
Chiefs make decision on star player
Recently, Petersen was confirmed as the club's captain after a series of inspiring performances both domestically and internationally.
It explains why the Glamour Boys have decided to extend his stay at least until the end of the 2026/27 season, as confirmed by the government broadcaster.
"Kaizer Chiefs have triggered the option in captain Brandon Petersen’s contract, extending his stay at the club until June 2027," SABC Sport reported.
"The move puts to rest – at least for now – speculation that the Glamour Boys were still weighing up whether to enter fresh negotiations with the goalkeeper over a new long-term deal in the coming months.
"In any case, Petersen and his representatives were always set to wait on the club’s decision, with the contract clause giving Chiefs the right to retain the player for an additional season.
"Amakhosi had tied Petersen down to a two-year contract in February 2024, at which time it was confirmed that an option for a further season had been included in the agreement," they continued.
- Backpage
Petersen's exploits this season
The 31-year-old muscled his way to be the first-choice custodian at the expense of compatriot Bruce Bvuma and Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari.
After helping Amakhosi win the Nedbank Cup last season, Petersen has played 20 games for the club across all competitions in the 2025/26 season and kept 13 cleansheets which is a remarkable achievement.
He was part of the Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Preliminary Squad but didn't make the final team for the biennial competition in Morocco, where South Africa reached the Round of 16.
Petersen now hopes to make the Belgian squad for the 2025 World Cup, squad to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Petersen's journey to Chiefs
The custodian was shaped by Trinitarians before Ajax Cape Town came for him and eventually promoted him to the senior team, where he featured from 2013 to 2019.
In the 2019/20 season, he served a now-defunct Bidvest Wits, and then the Soweto giants came calling. He was part of the Ajax side that won the 2015 MTN8 title and he lifted the Nedbank Cup in 2025 with Chiefs.