Amakhosi bounced back to winning ways in a match against Chilli Boys in Durban and ended the year 2024 on a positive note.

Kaizer Chiefs claimed maximum points at home after a tough 1-0 victory against a resilient Chippa United team at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday evening.

Diligent young talent Mduduzi Shabalala, who was awarded the Man of the Match award on the night, netted Chiefs' goal in the 45th minute.

The Chilli Boys dominated most of the second half, but they failed to take advantage of the opportunities they created.

Football fans expressed their opinions on the result after the match, and here, GOAL examines some of the views shared by supporters on social media.

