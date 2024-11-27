Stade Malien vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Stellies' Confederations Cup clash against Stade Malien.

Stellenbosch will begin their Caf Confederation Cup Group B campaign with an away clash against Mali's Les Blancs.

The game will take place at the iconic Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, Mali.

Stellenbosch will be aiming for a strong start to their continental journey, facing a tough challenge on the road.

Article continues below

A solid performance in this opening match is crucial as they look to make their mark in continental football.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stade Malien and Stellenbosch including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.