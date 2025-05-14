Soweto giants backed to replace Jose Riveiro with jobless Rhulani Mokwena - 'He plays the type of football that Orlando Pirates enjoys' & 'it’s a perfect moment for him to build his own thing at' Bucs
The Buccaneers are on a hunt for a new coach after the Spaniard stepped down from the role he was in for the past three seasons.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pirates are searching for Riveiro's replacement
- Some names have been suggested to take over
- African expert explains why Mokwena is the 'perfect fit'