Soweto derby: Top analyst in Mzansi predicts the outcome between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates
The recent head-to-head record
Kaizer Chiefs host Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the Soweto Derby that will be played at the FNB Stadium.
The Glamour Boys are winless in the last five Premier Soccer League meetings, where they have lost four times and shared the spoils once.
The most recent contest was in the final of the Nedbank Cup last season, where Amakhosi won 2-1 to win their first major silverware in a decade.
Recent form matters not
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye is not expecting the recent results to play a role in the anticipated derby. Both Amakhosi and Bucs have lost their recent two assignments across all competitions.
“The game is not going to be easy. It’s going to be very, very difficult," the analyst opened up to Soccer Laduma.
"The derby doesn’t have a history in terms of predicting it based on recent results. What happened in previous matches or in the last few weeks doesn’t really help you when it comes to this fixture," he justified his sentiments.
Ouaddou to blame for Pirates' struggles?
Khanye further believes Bucs' coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has proved he is not up to the task at the top level.
“I think Pirates have very good players and sometimes they’ve won games because of individual brilliance,” he added.
“I commend the coach for what he has achieved so far this season and for winning trophies, but at times I feel he lacks experience at the highest level. Coaching a club of Pirates’ stature is different.
"There has been too much experimentation and rotation, especially in the second round of the season. When it works, people praise you, but when results don’t come, it becomes a problem," he stated.
Khanye further added it is the same case at Chiefs, who are under co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.
"[Chiefs] are a big club, and the responsibility is huge. In my opinion, experience is important at that level," he opined.
The prediction
Khanye feels the game will end in a draw with teams struggling to score many goals.
“My prediction is a 1-1 draw. It’s going to be end-to-end stuff, with both teams attacking each other, but I don’t think there will be too many goals.
“Relebohile Mofokeng or Tito Maswanganyi can score for Pirates, while (Glody) Lilepo or (Flavio) Da Silva could get one for Chiefs," he concluded.