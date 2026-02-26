Soweto derby: Top analyst in Mzansi predicts the outcome between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Khanye further believes Bucs' coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has proved he is not up to the task at the top level.

“I think Pirates have very good players and sometimes they’ve won games because of individual brilliance,” he added.

“I commend the coach for what he has achieved so far this season and for winning trophies, but at times I feel he lacks experience at the highest level. Coaching a club of Pirates’ stature is different.

"There has been too much experimentation and rotation, especially in the second round of the season. When it works, people praise you, but when results don’t come, it becomes a problem," he stated.

Khanye further added it is the same case at Chiefs, who are under co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

"[Chiefs] are a big club, and the responsibility is huge. In my opinion, experience is important at that level," he opined.