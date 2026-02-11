Soweto derby: Kaizer Chiefs make critical announcement affecting Orlando Pirates fans as well
When is the Soweto derby?
Kaizer Chiefs are set to host Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto derby that will be played on February 28 at the FNB Stadium.
It will be an interesting game as both teams are chasing the title; currently, Bucs are on top of the table with 35 points, five more than Amakhosi.
This basically means the outcome of the match will impact the title race.
Ticket sold out in record time
Amakhosi announced the availability of the tickets on Monday, but within a day, they were already sold out.
“Tickets for the highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on 28 February 2026 have officially sold out," the Glamour Boys confirmed.
"Demand was overwhelming, with tickets snapped up in record time both online and at retail outlets.
“Fans can expect a thrilling encounter, given the strong performances of both teams in the league and Amakhosi’s impressive run in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup," they added.
Advise to those with tickets
“Supporters who secured tickets are strongly encouraged to arrive early at the stadium to enjoy the exciting activations and entertainment planned by Kaizer Chiefs and their sponsors," The Glamour Boys further continued.
"Early arrivals will also stand a chance to win fantastic prizes on the day.
“Those without tickets are urged to watch the match from home with family and friends. For safety reasons, supporters are advised not to gather near the stadium, as security will be on high alert," they concluded.
What time is the game?
The fixture has been scheduled for kick-off on Saturday at 15h30 SAT.