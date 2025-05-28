South Africans Abroad Rankings: Top 10 for 2024-25 season

GOAL runs a list of the top 10 South African players based overseas and we rank them from the worst to the best.

South African players abroad have experienced varying degrees of success this season. While some have flourished and made significant impacts for their clubs, others have faced challenges and inconsistent performances.

Among the standout performers is Thembinkosi Lorch, who has revitalized his career at Wydad Casablanca, earning Player of the Month honors and attracting interest for a permanent deal. Young talent Shandre Campbell impressed at Club Brugge with a remarkable goal-scoring record that earned him promotion to the senior team.

Players like Lyle Foster and Bongokuhle Hlongwane have struggled to find consistent form in England and the MLS, respectively. Defensively, Siyabonga Ngezana has been solid in Romania, helping his team defend their league title, while Olwethu Makhanya played a key role in Philadelphia Union’s strong defensive record.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL ranks these players.

Click here to join our WhatsApp channel!