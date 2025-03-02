South Africa vs Egypt Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the African National Championship qualifiers between Bafana Bafana and Egypt

South Africa faces a demanding schedule in March as they prepare for both the Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the Chan tournament final spot.

The national squad selection sparked debate since several players lack game time at their clubs.

With Chan not falling under Fifa’s jurisdiction, clubs have the right to refuse player releases, making squad depth a challenge.

Molefi Ntseki has been appointed to lead the CHAN team, allowing Helman Mkhalele to focus on World Cup qualification.

Bafana Bafana will face the Pharaohs in a two-legged tie, with the first match set for March 2 in Bloemfontein.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between South Africa and Egypt including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.