Sour losers? ZESCO United tell Al Masry how to humble 'beatable' Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Confederation Cup date on Sunday
Chiefs revive CAF CC hopes as ZESCO crash out
Before playing ZESCO United in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup, Kaizer Chiefs had managed a point from a draw with Zamalek SC at home, a week after a loss to Al Masry.
ZESCO United had lost all their games against the aforementioned Egyptian heavyweights, explaining why it was vital for either side to get positive results.
However, it was the Premier Soccer League team who managed to win the two meetings by an identical 1-0 scoreline.
How the group look like
As Chiefs beat ZESCO on Sunday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, Al Masry lost 2-1 against Zamalek to surrender the top position.
The White Knights have eight points, followed by the Green Eagles who have one less. Chiefs have seven as well, but are inferior in terms of goals scored, which puts them third.
Team ya Ziko are still pointless and out of the competition since the maximum points they can collect are just six from the remaining assignments.
Beatable Chiefs?
Chiefs will host Al Masry on Sunday, hoping for another win at home that will take them top of the table if Zamalek drop points against ZESCO.
According to coach Mathews Ndhlovu, the Egyptian outfit can beat Amakhosi away if they take note of his advice and learn from the Zambian side's mistakes.
“Yes, Chiefs are beatable, especially when you utilise your chances,” Ndhlovu told the media.
“But if you don’t score, Kaizer Chiefs will overrun you. We were slightly careless at the back when we started the game in Ndola; they utilised their chances and scored.
“The best way to defend is about how you manage the game. Those are the positives which we have learnt from Kaizer Chiefs, that if they score, they are capable of managing the game. For us now, we will make sure that we’re displaying that at the back as well as making sure we utilise the chances we create," he concluded.
Vital week for Chiefs
On Wednesday, Chiefs play Stellenbosch in the initial round of the Nedbank Cup, hoping to win to make the next phase. The Glamour Boys are the defending champions, and this tournament provides them with the best chance of winning silverware.
If they lose the game and the Sunday one against Al Masry, the players might lose the confidence they have, which might affect the remainder of the season.