Sour losers? ZESCO United tell Al Masry how to humble 'beatable' Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Confederation Cup date on Sunday

Chiefs will host Al Masry on Sunday, hoping for another win at home that will take them top of the table if Zamalek drop points against ZESCO.

According to coach Mathews Ndhlovu, the Egyptian outfit can beat Amakhosi away if they take note of his advice and learn from the Zambian side's mistakes.

“Yes, Chiefs are beatable, especially when you utilise your chances,” Ndhlovu told the media.

“But if you don’t score, Kaizer Chiefs will overrun you. We were slightly careless at the back when we started the game in Ndola; they utilised their chances and scored.

“The best way to defend is about how you manage the game. Those are the positives which we have learnt from Kaizer Chiefs, that if they score, they are capable of managing the game. For us now, we will make sure that we’re displaying that at the back as well as making sure we utilise the chances we create," he concluded.