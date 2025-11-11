Sorry Orlando Pirates! Ex-FIFA referee Victor Hlungwani explains why Bucs have no CAF Champions League case against Saint Eloi Lupopo
- Backpage
Hlungwani pokes holes in Bucs' case
FIFA referee Victor Hlungwani has explained why Orlando Pirates' case against Saint-Eloi Lupopo has no merit.
After their encounter in the CAF Champions League, in which Bucs were eliminated in a penalty shootout, the Soweto giants lodged a complaint against the DR Congo side.
The Buccaneers protested the eligibility of coach Guy Bukasa, who they claimed was serving a suspension. Pirates argued that Bukasa was suspended following his unsporting behaviour while with the U20 Democratic Republic of Congo team that competed in the U20 AFCON hosted by Egypt.
Further, Pirates believe that Henoc Molia and Wanet Kashala were not fully cleared to be included in the squad.
However, Hlungwani believes the Pirates' case lacks merit, and its chances of being thrown out by CAF are high.
- Saint Lupopo
What will happen?
"What will happen? Nothing will happen because these are different competitions," Hlungwani said on Metro FM's SNAWA.
"[Let me explain], the CMS that we use to punch the players on the system, if the player is suspended, the CMS will refuse.
"The same as the PSL. If you punch a player who is suspended, the CMS will say, 'No, player ineligible.' Now you come to the coach; the coach does not play football. You protest against the coach; he does not influence the results of the match," he added.
"So, where is the case? I don't see any case. I have been in these CAF games, and I have seen it all. I have a FIFA referee, we punch the system, and the system will say, Player ineligible."
"I look at all; I don't see a case. Nothing. I don't see a case; that's why the fixtures are out, and the games are going to be played. There's no hope [for Pirates]."
- Backpage
CAF confirms reception of Bucs case
CAF confirmed the reception of Pirates' complaints just after Saint-Eloi Lupopo managed to progress to the group stage.
Luxolo September, who is CAF's Head of TV, explained how the Bucs' case is being handled.
“Well, I mean, the first thing I can do, first of all, is to confirm that, of course, we are aware of these complaints and protests and whatever has been received by CAF, and they are being processed through the competent structures, the judicial structures at CAF,” he said.
“There is one part which is being processed through the judicial processes, which we have to respect because they are fully independent.
"Then there is the administrative status, which has to deal with the status quo as it is. And right now, we are dealing with the status quo as it is. If and when we are guided by what the judicial bodies do.
"When? I don't know. How? I don't know. What? I don't know. It's an independent process that is happening, and we respect it, and we create this wall between the administrative side and the judicial bodies that exist.
"So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it," he concluded.
- Backpage
Lupopo set for another trip to Mzansi
Given that they are in the same group as Mamelodi Sundowns, Lupopo will visit South Africa again. This will be their second trip to the country this season after eliminating a hard-fighting Bucs.
Meanwhile, the CAF Champions League group stage first matches are set to begin on November 21, 22, and 23, 2025.