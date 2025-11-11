Sorry Orlando Pirates! Ex-FIFA referee Victor Hlungwani explains why Bucs have no CAF Champions League case against Saint Eloi Lupopo

FIFA referee Victor Hlungwani has explained why Orlando Pirates' case against Saint-Eloi Lupopo has no merit.

After their encounter in the CAF Champions League, in which Bucs were eliminated in a penalty shootout, the Soweto giants lodged a complaint against the DR Congo side.

The Buccaneers protested the eligibility of coach Guy Bukasa, who they claimed was serving a suspension. Pirates argued that Bukasa was suspended following his unsporting behaviour while with the U20 Democratic Republic of Congo team that competed in the U20 AFCON hosted by Egypt.

Further, Pirates believe that Henoc Molia and Wanet Kashala were not fully cleared to be included in the squad.

However, Hlungwani believes the Pirates' case lacks merit, and its chances of being thrown out by CAF are high.