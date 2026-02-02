'I'll be happy to go' - Sonia Bompastor sensationally opens door to Chelsea exit after humbling 5-1 Man City defeat as Blues' stance on her future emerges with WSL title defence in tatters

Bompastor said in the wake of a demoralising defeat to City that inevitably led to questions being asked of her future: “I’m really confident in terms of someone who is really honest. If people think I’m not the right person to stay for this job at the club, I’ll be happy to go if they think that’s the right thing.

“But I will never give up. I know football, sometimes it happens, you can be in this situation. I always fight. But again, the institution of Chelsea is a lot more important than myself.”

Chelsea saw Brazilian forward Kerolin hit a hat-trick for City, with Bompastor’s side being picked apart with relative ease. They also struggled to provide an attacking threat, having only troubled the target with one of 18 efforts fired in against Arsenal.

Bompastor went on to say, with there obvious issues for her to address: “I always self-reflect on my decisions, on my tactics, everything. I’m really hard on myself.

“We played the game against Arsenal with a back three. We played today, we changed the system a little bit (to a) back four, we tried something different with different players on the pitch. As much as you want to explain everything in football, sometimes it doesn’t work.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!