Son Heung-min's Tottenham return details leaked as LAFC star prepares for emotional reunion in north London after summer exit
Tottenham prepare homecoming for Son in December
Reports from South Korea have revealed that Tottenham are preparing to invite Son back for a major December home fixture, marking his first return to north London since his departure in August. According to Sports DongA, Spurs have been working on the logistics of the emotional visit, with the plan centred around the club’s biggest home match of the month - most likely the clash against Liverpool the weekend before Christmas. The invitation comes after Son’s MLS season with LAFC ended earlier than expected, opening a window of opportunity for the reunion to take place.
Son, who left Spurs for Los Angeles immediately after completing the club’s South Korea pre-season tour, has repeatedly expressed that he was unable to properly thank supporters before leaving. His abrupt exit, driven by MLS timing and Tottenham’s summer schedule, meant no farewell match, lap of appreciation or chance to speak directly to the fans who watched him become a club legend. Spurs have identified December as the perfect opportunity to rectify that absence and give Son the goodbye moment he missed.
The report outlines Tottenham’s plan for a pre-match presentation on the pitch, followed by a half-time tribute celebrating his decade of excellence at the club. The club will also present Son with a special commemorative gift and arrange a private visit to the Hotspur Way training centre, allowing him to reconnect with staff members to whom he has always expressed deep personal gratitude.
Return to Spurs likely for the Liverpool game
Son’s return is more than a ceremonial gesture, it symbolises closure after an emotionally complex summer exit. Although he remains adored in north London, the timing of his move to LAFC meant there was little room for any formal goodbye, leaving a sense of unfinished business between the player and the supporters. Tottenham’s intention to bring him back now reflects both the depth of the club’s respect for him and the recognition that his legacy deserves a proper celebration inside the stadium he lit up for a decade.
The setting is significant. December home fixtures carry prestige, atmosphere and sentimental weight - particularly a potential tribute before or during the home match against Liverpool, which has quickly emerged as the likeliest date given its global visibility. Such an occasion would allow Spurs to honour Son in front of a full house and on a weekend where his presence would resonate well beyond north London and across Korea, Europe and MLS audiences alike. It is a moment designed not only as a farewell, but as a global reminder of his remarkable connection with Spurs.
Additionally, Spurs have gone beyond the public-facing ceremony by ensuring Son’s visit to Hotspur Way is part of the plan. The forward has often spoken about the behind-the-scenes staff - from physios and chefs to groundskeepers and analysts - who shaped his daily life and development at the club.
Son's Tottenham legacy
Son’s legacy at Tottenham is one of the most celebrated in their modern history, spanning a decade of brilliance, leadership and longevity. After joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, he went on to make 454 appearances, score 173 goals, and record 101 assists, becoming one of Spurs’ greatest Premier League forwards. His individual honours, including the Puskas Award and the Premier League Golden Boot as the first Asian winner, cemented his global status and his place in the club’s folklore.
He also completed his Spurs career by finally lifting a European trophy, winning the 2024–25 Europa League in Bilbao in what became one of the most meaningful nights of his time with the north London side.
Son's early MLS end makes December homecoming likely
Since joining LAFC, Son has enjoyed a spectacular start despite a shorter MLS season, registering 12 goals and 4 assists in 13 matches, including playoff fixtures. His side’s campaign ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference semi-final, an early exit that inadvertently accelerated his availability for the Spurs homecoming.
