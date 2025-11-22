'The solution is not that far away!' - Liverpool boss Arne Slot defiant after shock loss to Nottingham Forest as he insists 'the players kept trying'

Speaking after the game, Slot said: "The first half hour, I think the players did what I was hoping for. Played with energy and created chances to go a goal up. The set piece changed the momentum and the goal. I tried to make a couple of changes and adjustments but they didn't work out the way I wanted. It's always my responsibility."

When asked if his players are low on cofidence, the Premier League winning manager said: "I don't feel this, or I don't see this. After we go 1-0, we struggled. I tried to pump them up and give them the information to start the second half well. Immediately, they go 2-0 up. The players kept trying, I can't blame them for that. They blocked every shot we had.

"The solution is not that far away. We created chances in every and it's not as if we give away 10 chances. That will not go on forever but we have to look at ourselves and what we can do better when we concede a goal. Two games in a row, we haven't scored."

However, Slot did admit the players are in low spirits: "It should be like this. No matter what kind of form you're in when you're losing at home 3-0 and the run of form we've been in. Champions League is coming up and the players we have available have to find their energy to go again.

"It doesn't happen a lot at Anfield that we lose 3-0. I told the players afterwards the fans were singing after the final whistle. I don't think it's strange that you go home if you're 3-0 down."

