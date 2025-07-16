'Small teams like Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are not ready for Kaizer Chiefs, but give Bruce Bvuma to Siwelele FC! I am worried by Amakhosi's new signings; Samkelo Zwane should be a cheese boy at Sekhukhune United' - Fans

Despite good saves from Brandon Petersen and a penalty converted by Inacio Miguel, Amakhosi conceded a late goal that gave their opponents the win.

Kaizer Chiefs have concluded their pre-season in the Netherlands after playing five games, with the last game ending in a 2-1 loss.

Overall, Amakhosi managed just one win, against PEC Zwolle, and they lost the others to Vitesse, FC Utrecht, NEC Nijmegen, and FC Twente.

Chiefs will return to the country ready for their next assignments. The Soweto giants are set to face Ghana's heavyweights, Asante Kotoko, during the Toyota Cup duel later in the month.

After the late defeat to Twente, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.