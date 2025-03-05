Six games, no wins: Harry Kane and Bayern Munich must find a way to break Xabi Alonso curse in blockbuster Bayer Leverkusen Champions League clash

The Bundesliga's two biggest hitters have been pitted against each other in Europe, but it's Leverkusen who will have the psychological edge

There is no shortage of narrative across an intriguing Champions League last-16 draw, but arguably the most compelling storyline is set to unfold in an all-Bundesliga clash that sees Germany's two strongest teams pitted against one another: it's Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen.

In domestic terms, this is the unstoppable force hurtling towards the immovable object; Bayern are well on course to wrestle back their Bundesliga crown from Leverkusen under Vincent Kompany, but Xabi Alonso's men have a knack of halting them and prolific frontman Harry Kane in their tracks, if only for 90 minutes.

In the Champions League knockout arena, something's got to give. If Bayern, Kane and Co. want to prove their credentials as Germany's best team, they will have to overcome their bogey side on the biggest stage...