A big endorsement for Sir Jim Ratcliffe! Eric Cantona backs INEOS chief as the man to get Man Utd 'back to their best'

GOAL/GettyRitabrata BanerjeeA big endorsement for Sir Jim Ratcliffe! Eric Cantona backs INEOS chief as the man to get Man Utd 'back to their best'Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United legend Eric Cantona believes Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group can bring the glory days back at Old Trafford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCantona backs Ratcliffe to restore glory daysINEOS upgrading Man Utd squad this summerRed Devils set to visit the US for pre-seasonArticle continues below