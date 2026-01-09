Sir Alex Ferguson sensationally accused of 'hanging on like a bad smell' by Roy Keane as Man Utd leadership turn to legendary manager again

The outspoken ex-United captain has told Sky Sports of the Red Devils’ inability to find the right candidate to take them forward and recapture former glories: "What happens in these job interviews? I'm intrigued. Why do they keep giving certain people a job? What happens in the interview that they sit there and go, and 12, 14 months later, ‘he's not the guy for us’. Do you not suss that out when you speak to them? You look somebody in the eye and go…

"You see who's making the decisions at Manchester United... you still have Ferguson and David Gill [former chief executive] hanging on like a bad smell. Who's making the decisions? [Sir Jim] Ratcliffe, [Jason] Wilcox? Who's coming into this interview process, you're speaking to a manager, you get a feel for somebody and go ‘he's the guy for us?’

"Almost forget the CV. You need something on your CV, of course, that you've won a trophy or managed a long time. But you've got to look somebody in the eye and go ‘are you the man to get us places?’

"What happens when somebody walks in your dressing room, the top players sit and go, ‘what have you got for us?’ That's what the top lads do. And if you haven't got the answers, the players are going to eat you alive."

