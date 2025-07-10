Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Chaine all need to be part of Orlando Pirates' spine - how will Abdeslam Ouaddou navigate his maiden PSL season?

GOAL looks at Abdeslam Ouaddou's tough challenge ahead of his first season in charge of PSL giants Orlando Pirates.

While his tactical approach is still taking shape, Ouaddou’s background as a defender offers a strong hint about where his priorities will lie. It’s clear that shoring up the defence will be his first focus - a crucial foundation for any successful team. Alongside this, he’s equally determined to ensure the Buccaneers remain potent going forward, balancing solidity with attacking ambition.

Here, GOAL zooms into Ouaddou's new life at Pirates and examine how he should navigate his first season.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel!