Sipho Mbule or Relebohile Mofokeng for No. 10 role in Bafana Bafana? Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune on what distinguishes the duo
Why Sipho Mbule and Relebohile Mofokeng in the creative role?
In the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Themba Zwane was effectively utilized behind the strikers, and he delivered due to his unpredictability and experience at the top level.
Unfortunately, his lack of match fitness due to injuries has seen him miss the forthcoming biennial competition in Morocco starting on Sunday, December 21.
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams was seen as a natural replacement, but is struggling for consistency at Masandawana, the same as Patrick Maswanganyi, who is down the pecking order at Orlando Pirates.
Puso Dithejane of TS Galaxy is knocking on the door, but coach Hugo Broos opted to go for Sipho Mbule and Relebohile Mofokeng.
As a matter of fact, the former was on target as Bafana Bafana beat Ghana by a solitary goal in their final build-up fixture before AFCON.
Mofokeng was introduced later in the game, but despite showing promise, the scoreline remained the same.
Mbule or Mofokeng? Khune opens up
South Africa and Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has explained the style of play between the players and why they bring a different dimension to the team.
"Rele is more of a player who can pick a pass. There is a situation where Rele wanted to chip the ball to the far post instead of trying to take a shot," the former custodian said in his analysis on SABC2.
"The difference is that Mbule can take a shot, Rele can’t. Rele wants to collect. As a number a no.10, he always wants to combine, get a touch and then pass the net," he added.
Kekana sides with Mofokeng
Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana has explained why Mofokeng is his main man when it comes to playing in the no.10 role.
“I like how he is mobile on the ball. Like I said when we saw this kid before, he used to be that kid who likes to do darling, darling on the ball,” he said on the aforementioned platform.
“Now he controls his body shape, moves to half spaces, occupies spaces that will hurt any number six," he concluded.
What has Broos said?
In his initial interview, Hugo Broos revealed why he needed Sipho Mbule in the squad.
"Why Mbule? I think everybody agrees he's the right player," he told the media.
“I have to agree that in past years we didn't see what we expected from him. But he's an experienced player, one of those players who can play in that position.
“You know that for more than a year we've been looking for the replacement for Themba [Zwane], and we had Tito [Maswangany], but Tito is also injured," Broos added.
"It was very difficult to find someone in the right position.
"But when Mbule comes, he will be in training, and we'll have a little chat with him to tell him exactly what we expect from him," he explained.
The 73-year-old Belgian further stated why he had to have Mofokeng in his team.
“About Relebohile, I like him as a player. He’s a very good player," he justified his decision to the media.
"He’s a very talented player. Had a few problems now in the past week with an injury, so I was very happy to see him play again with Pirates,
"And that’s why I didn’t doubt one second to take him with the selection," Broos concluded.
The big assignment
In 2023, Bafana Bafana finished third in the AFCON competition held in the Ivory Coast, despite coming into the competition with little expectations.
They are in Group B in Morocco, which includes Egypt, Zimbabwe, and Angola, which puts them in a bracket to make the knockout phase.
Bafana Bafana have been placed in the favourites bracket, explaining why they might be under pressure to reach the latter stages of the biennial competition.