Sipho Mbule or Relebohile Mofokeng for No. 10 role in Bafana Bafana? Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune on what distinguishes the duo

In the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Themba Zwane was effectively utilized behind the strikers, and he delivered due to his unpredictability and experience at the top level.

Unfortunately, his lack of match fitness due to injuries has seen him miss the forthcoming biennial competition in Morocco starting on Sunday, December 21.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams was seen as a natural replacement, but is struggling for consistency at Masandawana, the same as Patrick Maswanganyi, who is down the pecking order at Orlando Pirates.

Puso Dithejane of TS Galaxy is knocking on the door, but coach Hugo Broos opted to go for Sipho Mbule and Relebohile Mofokeng.

As a matter of fact, the former was on target as Bafana Bafana beat Ghana by a solitary goal in their final build-up fixture before AFCON.

Mofokeng was introduced later in the game, but despite showing promise, the scoreline remained the same.