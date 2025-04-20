Simba vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details for the upcoming clash between the Reds of Msimbazi and the Maroons in the Caf confederations cup.

Fadlu Davids and his Simba SC side welcome fellow South Africans, Stellenbosch FC, in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals.

The Cape Town-born coach is enjoying a stellar season in Tanzania, with Simba currently sitting second on the league table and pushing hard for the title.

On the other hand, Steve Barker’s team is also flying high, occupying fourth place in the PSL and eyeing a strong finish.

After falling short in one domestic cup final already this season, Stellies will be hoping to secure a positive result in Tanzania and take a major step toward reaching their first continental final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the clash between Simba and Stellenbosch — including TV details, live streaming options, team news, and more.