Simba SC set eyes on former Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United technical bench member after appointing Steve Barker from Stellenbosch

When his exit from Stellenbosch was confirmed, Barker described it as a bittersweet decision given the chemistry he had already created with the Maroons.

“It is a bittersweet decision, but I feel the time is right for Stellenbosch to enter a new era with someone else at the helm, and I can only wish the Club continued success in the future,” he said.

“I believe that taking up a new and exciting challenge at one of the biggest clubs on the continent is something I need to pursue to further my own personal growth and ambitions as a coach, and I’m grateful that my time with Stellenbosch has helped open that door.

“I would like to thank each and every person at the Club for playing such an important and influential role in my time at Stellenbosch. I will forever cherish the memories we made together.”

Barker's sentiments were shared by Stellenbosch Chief Executive Officer Rob Benadie, who described the tactician in glowing terms.

“Steve’s achievements on the field speak for themselves, but his influence has been just as important in helping shape the culture, identity, and professional standards that have become synonymous with Stellenbosch FC in recent years,” Benadie said.

“To serve a single club for nearly nine years in the modern game reflects not only remarkable loyalty but also a deep commitment to our long-term vision, which remains firmly on track thanks in no small part to his contributions.

“While Steve’s departure marks the end of an important and fruitful chapter in our history, the Club is well-positioned for the future with the belief that our structures and philosophy will ensure continuity and stability as we move into the next phase of our journey," the club's top official said.

“Finally, I would like to express my sincere gratitude, both personally and on behalf of Stellenbosch FC, to Steve and his family for their commitment and support throughout his time at the Club. We wish them nothing but success in Tanzania.”