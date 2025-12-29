Simba SC set eyes on former Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United technical bench member after appointing Steve Barker from Stellenbosch
Simba eye more SA talent
After the surprise appointment of Steve Barker as their new head coach, Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC are reportedly interested in roping in former Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United analyst Prinil Deen.
According to iDiski Times, Deen, who was at the Chilli Boys when the season started, is expected to be part of Barker's backroom staff, as Wekundu wa Msimbazi are interested in him.
Deen did not last at Chippa, as he left along with Sinethemba Badela, Musa Nyatama, and Thembalethu Moses, and he has been with Sundowns’ DDC side.
Hope in Barker
For four seasons now, Simba have been unsuccessful in the pursuit of a Premier League title.
To end their archrivals' dominance, the Dar es Salaam giants turned to the South African, who they believe is the man who will lead them back to the path of success.
At Stellenbosch, Barker managed to make the club one of the most competitive outfits in South Africa. He led Stellies to the Carling Knockout trophy in 2023 and successive MTN8 finals against Orlando Pirates, but lost both of them. Barker earned praise in South Africa for his ability to work with limited resources and young players.
New chapter for Barker
When his exit from Stellenbosch was confirmed, Barker described it as a bittersweet decision given the chemistry he had already created with the Maroons.
“It is a bittersweet decision, but I feel the time is right for Stellenbosch to enter a new era with someone else at the helm, and I can only wish the Club continued success in the future,” he said.
“I believe that taking up a new and exciting challenge at one of the biggest clubs on the continent is something I need to pursue to further my own personal growth and ambitions as a coach, and I’m grateful that my time with Stellenbosch has helped open that door.
“I would like to thank each and every person at the Club for playing such an important and influential role in my time at Stellenbosch. I will forever cherish the memories we made together.”
Barker's sentiments were shared by Stellenbosch Chief Executive Officer Rob Benadie, who described the tactician in glowing terms.
“Steve’s achievements on the field speak for themselves, but his influence has been just as important in helping shape the culture, identity, and professional standards that have become synonymous with Stellenbosch FC in recent years,” Benadie said.
“To serve a single club for nearly nine years in the modern game reflects not only remarkable loyalty but also a deep commitment to our long-term vision, which remains firmly on track thanks in no small part to his contributions.
“While Steve’s departure marks the end of an important and fruitful chapter in our history, the Club is well-positioned for the future with the belief that our structures and philosophy will ensure continuity and stability as we move into the next phase of our journey," the club's top official said.
“Finally, I would like to express my sincere gratitude, both personally and on behalf of Stellenbosch FC, to Steve and his family for their commitment and support throughout his time at the Club. We wish them nothing but success in Tanzania.”
What does Barker need to succeed in Tanzania?
Former Simba head coach Dylan Kerr listed the priorities of the club and how Barker can endear himself to the club's supporters.
“The biggest thing he needs to do is to beat Yanga. That’s all Simba coaches have to do to ease the pressure on themselves,” Kerr told FARPost.
“It’s the same when you are at Yanga [Young Africans]; all you need to do is beat Simba. There are 18 teams in the league, but the three biggest teams are Yanga, Simba, and Azam SC. Simba and Yanga are like Chiefs and Pirates. When Simba plays away, it will be full of Simba fans.
“Everybody in Tanzania backs Simba, and if you can get the backing of those supporters, you will be a hero. If he does, then on his first game when they play them, he will be a hero forever. It means so much to the supporters. But I wish him all the best, and I hope it really goes well. He’s chosen to leave a very good club with amazing facilities, and let’s hope he continues with his journey to Tanzania.”
Simba are winless in six games against Yanga, and that is the immediate priority Barker is expected to end.