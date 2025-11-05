Simba SC and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Neo Maema admits he 'never' pictured himself playing for Orlando Pirates and reveals Kaizer Chiefs family link
The surprise move to Tanzania
Midfielder Neo Maema unexpectedly moved to Tanzanian giants Simba SC from Mamelodi Sundowns after Masasandawana coach Miguel Cardoso saw him as surplus to requirements.
The move to East Africa sparked fresh conversations about his career path and past remarks amid talk that Orlando Pirates were interested in him.
Some reports suggested that he had vowed never to play for Orlando Pirates, something he has now clarified as he insists that this was said out of context.
Interestingly, the playmaker revealed that his mother is a Buccaneers fan while his father is a passionate Kaizer Chiefs supporter.
Now settling into life in Tanzania, Maema has been trying to embrace a new challenge and prove himself on foreign soil even in the absence of Fadlu Davids who signed him before joining Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.
Maema on moving to Pirates and his familiy links to Chiefs
"I was going to say no comment on that. To be honest, when I was growing up, my mum was a Pirates fan, she still is a big Pirates fan no matter how she supports me wherever I am," said Maema.
"But she makes it clear that whenever I play against Pirates, she will choose Pirates but I'm going to watch my son. That's the difference. My dad is still a Kaizer Chiefs fan so we grew up choosing my father's side.
"It wasn't a team [Pirates] that I hate, I don't hate the team. It's just that I have never seen myself playing for them. I've never imagined myself that one day when they come to me, offer me a contract, let me try out," added the 29-year-old.
"It was just never the picture of me in the Pirates jersey playing for them. I have never seen it, although many friends actually took it as if I said I'll never play for Pirates. It's not like that.
"Also, I can't just go to a media platform and say, 'no, this is actually what I meant.' I got a lot of messages, everytime they speak about Neo Maema, whether on podcasts or interviews.
"They always say this one does not want to play for Pirates. It's not that I don't want to play for them, but I just never saw myself not playing for them growing up," continued the player from Bloemfontein.
"It's not because I dislike the club. I feel like the club plays some very beautiful football."
Simba transfer, an opportunty for Maema
Having moved to Simba SC, together with former Sundowns teammate Rushwin de Reuck, Maema would be hoping his name remains prominent in South African football.
Playing in the CAF Champions League might help him make his name not to fade into obscurity following his move to Tanzania.
After struggling for game time at Sundowns last season, he sees this new chapter as a chance to revive his career and remind fans of his qualities.
The stint in Tanzania might assist him in rebuilding his confidence and possibly attract the attention of Premier Soccer League clubs, including Pirates.
That might have failed to happen when he went to the CHAN tournament, but this is a new opportunity for him.
What comes next?
Maema has made five appearances for Simba so far this season, contributing just an assist without scoring a goal.
That makes his chances of returning to the Bafana Bafana fold very slim, just a month to go to the 2015 AFCON finals.
His abilities remain unquestioned, but national team coach Hugo Broos favours players with regular minutes and international experience in his team.
The next few months will be crucial for Maema to reignite his club form and remind coach Hugo Broos of his potential ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.