Simba SC and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Neo Maema admits he 'never' pictured himself playing for Orlando Pirates and reveals Kaizer Chiefs family link

"I was going to say no comment on that. To be honest, when I was growing up, my mum was a Pirates fan, she still is a big Pirates fan no matter how she supports me wherever I am," said Maema.

"But she makes it clear that whenever I play against Pirates, she will choose Pirates but I'm going to watch my son. That's the difference. My dad is still a Kaizer Chiefs fan so we grew up choosing my father's side.

"It wasn't a team [Pirates] that I hate, I don't hate the team. It's just that I have never seen myself playing for them. I've never imagined myself that one day when they come to me, offer me a contract, let me try out," added the 29-year-old.

"It was just never the picture of me in the Pirates jersey playing for them. I have never seen it, although many friends actually took it as if I said I'll never play for Pirates. It's not like that.

"Also, I can't just go to a media platform and say, 'no, this is actually what I meant.' I got a lot of messages, everytime they speak about Neo Maema, whether on podcasts or interviews.

"They always say this one does not want to play for Pirates. It's not that I don't want to play for them, but I just never saw myself not playing for them growing up," continued the player from Bloemfontein.

"It's not because I dislike the club. I feel like the club plays some very beautiful football."