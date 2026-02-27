Goal.com
Ethan Chislett, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Sibongiseni Mthethwa will be winning balls & giving back to Orlando Pirates but Ethan Chislett must be there, or coaches wear helmets! Nkosinathi Sibisi plays as striker for Bucs to be safe at the back' - Fans

The football lovers in the country will be closely monitoring proceedings at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, where traditional rivals will be locking horns in search of three points. It is expected to be a massive contest between the Soweto giants who are firmly in the Premier Soccer League title race.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    We are equal on points with Downs, a must win

    We mustn't forget that we're equal on points with Mamelodi Sundowns. So a win is a must to silence our haters - Alqa Nephton Ponoyi 

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Coach to be given starting XI?

    I bet the coach will be given a starting lineup this weekend. Because the last few games were a straight disappointment - Lindokuhle Sipho Tancu

  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Bench Solomons and Mako

    Dillan Solomons and Paseka Mako mustn't play on Saturday, please; it's now time for Thabiso Monyane, Bradley Cross, or Nkanyiso Shinga - Pablo De'Soul

  • Ashley Du Preez, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Give du Preez 30 balls maybe he will score one!

    Go and score two goals before Orlando Pirates arrive at the pitch, and make sure you give Ashley du Preez 30 balls, maybe he will score one - Bosupeng Bosupeng

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    Tell coaches to wear helmets

    Someone said, 'You need to tell your coaches to wear helmets Saturday, just in case' - Wandile Waramaker Nonoya

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Vilakazi in Bucs jersey?

    Next season, we want to see Mfundo Vilakazi playing for Orlando Pirates - No Ma Thi Thi II

  • Ethan Chislett and Devin Titus, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Chislett must be there

    Ethan Chislett must be there; if not, then I'm taking over as a Kaizer Chiefs coach - Lethumusa

  • Brayan Leon and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Striker Sibisi?

    Nkosinathi Sibisi must be a striker, just so we, Orlando Pirates, are safe at the back - Aubrey Cypriel Mathebula

  • Banele Mnguni, Polokwane City & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    If you see Sibisi, Nemtajela & Moremi...

    If you see Nkosinathi Sibisi, Masindi Nemtajela, and Tshepang Moremi in the starting line-up, just know it is a win for Kaizer Chiefs - Thabo Shophane

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Mthethwa to lose possession?

    Sibongiseni Mthethwa is available! The hard worker will be winning the balls and giving them back to the opponents - Danny Ma-Kay

