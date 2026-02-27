'Sibongiseni Mthethwa will be winning balls & giving back to Orlando Pirates but Ethan Chislett must be there, or coaches wear helmets! Nkosinathi Sibisi plays as striker for Bucs to be safe at the back' - Fans

The football lovers in the country will be closely monitoring proceedings at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, where traditional rivals will be locking horns in search of three points. It is expected to be a massive contest between the Soweto giants who are firmly in the Premier Soccer League title race.