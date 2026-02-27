'Sibongiseni Mthethwa will be winning balls & giving back to Orlando Pirates but Ethan Chislett must be there, or coaches wear helmets! Nkosinathi Sibisi plays as striker for Bucs to be safe at the back' - Fans
- Backpage
We are equal on points with Downs, a must win
We mustn't forget that we're equal on points with Mamelodi Sundowns. So a win is a must to silence our haters - Alqa Nephton Ponoyi
- Backpage
Coach to be given starting XI?
I bet the coach will be given a starting lineup this weekend. Because the last few games were a straight disappointment - Lindokuhle Sipho Tancu
- Backpagepix
Bench Solomons and Mako
Dillan Solomons and Paseka Mako mustn't play on Saturday, please; it's now time for Thabiso Monyane, Bradley Cross, or Nkanyiso Shinga - Pablo De'Soul
- Backpage
Give du Preez 30 balls maybe he will score one!
Go and score two goals before Orlando Pirates arrive at the pitch, and make sure you give Ashley du Preez 30 balls, maybe he will score one - Bosupeng Bosupeng
- Backpage
Tell coaches to wear helmets
Someone said, 'You need to tell your coaches to wear helmets Saturday, just in case' - Wandile Waramaker Nonoya
- Backpage
Vilakazi in Bucs jersey?
Next season, we want to see Mfundo Vilakazi playing for Orlando Pirates - No Ma Thi Thi II
- Backpage
Chislett must be there
Ethan Chislett must be there; if not, then I'm taking over as a Kaizer Chiefs coach - Lethumusa
- Backpage
Striker Sibisi?
Nkosinathi Sibisi must be a striker, just so we, Orlando Pirates, are safe at the back - Aubrey Cypriel Mathebula
- Backpagepix
If you see Sibisi, Nemtajela & Moremi...
If you see Nkosinathi Sibisi, Masindi Nemtajela, and Tshepang Moremi in the starting line-up, just know it is a win for Kaizer Chiefs - Thabo Shophane
- Backpage
Mthethwa to lose possession?
Sibongiseni Mthethwa is available! The hard worker will be winning the balls and giving them back to the opponents - Danny Ma-Kay