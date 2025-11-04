'Sibongiseni Mthethwa is the PSL Player of the Season so far, but Siphesihle Ndlovu can do better! Asanele Velebayi is the type of player Kaizer Chiefs were looking for; that whole game screamed of match-fixing and Mfundo Vilakazi cooked that Orlando Pirates left back Madiba' - Fans

Amakhosi recorded their biggest win this season as they outclassed PSL debutants who enjoyed the services of Orlando Pirates' loanee Monnapule Saleng. The win propelled the Glamour Boys to the second position with the same points as Mamelodi Sundowns and three more than arch-rivals Bucs. The victory brought back memories of how Chiefs started the season before they started struggling amid uncertainty around Nasreddine Nabi's future.