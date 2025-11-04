'Sibongiseni Mthethwa is the PSL Player of the Season so far, but Siphesihle Ndlovu can do better! Asanele Velebayi is the type of player Kaizer Chiefs were looking for; that whole game screamed of match-fixing and Mfundo Vilakazi cooked that Orlando Pirates left back Madiba' - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs produced a statement win after thrashing Premier Soccer League opponents Orbit College 4-1 at the FNB Stadium.
GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted following the Soweto giants' buzzing home win.
I know that Vilakazi and Tshabalala stole the show, but Mthethwa is the hero. What a player! He is playing alone in that midfield and is the unsung hero Player of the Season so far – Thapz
Asanele Velebayi is a very exciting player for this team in a position which, for the most part, has been dull. He has pace, good technical ability, skills, and directness and is at the same time unpredictable. The type of player we have been looking for - dEAR
Nah, this Orbit performance was straight-up embarrassing. Chiefs didn’t even have to break a sweat; Orbit players looked like they got paid to lose. Also, the referee played his part because every single call went the Chiefs’ way. That whole game screamed match-fixing - Misu Zuma
I hope Coach Hugo has seen what we have been seeing with Mdu; he can be a vital number 10 for the national team in the World Cup. This boy is just a marvel to watch; not losing possession is one of his strengths - Nwali
Seems like betrayal football is making us happy. Mdu is the first player in a while to deliver while wearing that number 7 jersey. Vilakazi cooked that Orlando Pirates left back Madiba. We are definitely on the right course to qualify for the top 8 – another 3 points - Mshengu
Mthethwa sucks with passing, man, yoh. This guy frustrates me to the core. He is very good with ball recoveries, no doubt. But what's the use of recovering the ball if you're going to make a terrible pass soon after? I'm sure Ndlovu can do better than this guy - KM10
When it comes to player development, Kaizer Chiefs are on another level. Muthi FC could only wish - Vho Nefale
We don't appreciate Zitha Kwinika enough in defence, dedicated to defending the badge. Well done, team. - KhosiElihle
Congratulations to the team. My other man of the match is Velebayi. Wow! Lilepo, Mmodi, and Du Preez should be worried. It's difficult to hate Cele, but there are bad habits in his game. I was surprised he played the whole 90 minutes - Dlomo
Well done to the boys. Our best game by far this season. Though we missed many chances, this was a great win. Arthur Zwane must be proud of the young players he helped develop. Well done to the coaches. They are really doing a great job - Sthembiso Mbuyane