+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Kaizer Chiefs
Kiplagat Sang

'Sibongiseni Mthethwa is the PSL Player of the Season so far, but Siphesihle Ndlovu can do better! Asanele Velebayi is the type of player Kaizer Chiefs were looking for; that whole game screamed of match-fixing and Mfundo Vilakazi cooked that Orlando Pirates left back Madiba' - Fans

Amakhosi recorded their biggest win this season as they outclassed PSL debutants who enjoyed the services of Orlando Pirates' loanee Monnapule Saleng. The win propelled the Glamour Boys to the second position with the same points as Mamelodi Sundowns and three more than arch-rivals Bucs. The victory brought back memories of how Chiefs started the season before they started struggling amid uncertainty around Nasreddine Nabi's future.

Kaizer Chiefs produced a statement win after thrashing Premier Soccer League opponents Orbit College 4-1 at the FNB Stadium.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted following the Soweto giants' buzzing home win

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Mthethwa is the hero

    I know that Vilakazi and Tshabalala stole the show, but Mthethwa is the hero. What a player! He is playing alone in that midfield and is the unsung hero Player of the Season so far – Thapz

    • Advertisement
  • Asanele Velebayi, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    Exciting Velebayi

    Asanele Velebayi is a very exciting player for this team in a position which, for the most part, has been dull. He has pace, good technical ability, skills, and directness and is at the same time unpredictable. The type of player we have been looking for - dEAR

  • Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College FC, November 2025Backpagepix

    Fixed game?

    Nah, this Orbit performance was straight-up embarrassing. Chiefs didn’t even have to break a sweat; Orbit players looked like they got paid to lose. Also, the referee played his part because every single call went the Chiefs’ way. That whole game screamed match-fixing - Misu Zuma

  • Hugo Broos, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    Have you seen, Hugo?

    I hope Coach Hugo has seen what we have been seeing with Mdu; he can be a vital number 10 for the national team in the World Cup. This boy is just a marvel to watch; not losing possession is one of his strengths - Nwali

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Vilakazi cooked Bucs' Madiba

    Seems like betrayal football is making us happy. Mdu is the first player in a while to deliver while wearing that number 7 jersey. Vilakazi cooked that Orlando Pirates left back Madiba. We are definitely on the right course to qualify for the top 8 – another 3 points - Mshengu

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Mthethwa sucks!

    Mthethwa sucks with passing, man, yoh. This guy frustrates me to the core. He is very good with ball recoveries, no doubt. But what's the use of recovering the ball if you're going to make a terrible pass soon after? I'm sure Ndlovu can do better than this guy - KM10

  • Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs on another level

    When it comes to player development, Kaizer Chiefs are on another level. Muthi FC could only wish - Vho Nefale

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Kwinika not appreciated enough

    We don't appreciate Zitha Kwinika enough in defence, dedicated to defending the badge. Well done, team. - KhosiElihle

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Lilepo, Mmodi be worried

    Congratulations to the team. My other man of the match is Velebayi. Wow! Lilepo, Mmodi, and Du Preez should be worried. It's difficult to hate Cele, but there are bad habits in his game. I was surprised he played the whole 90 minutes - Dlomo

  • Arthur Zwane, AmaZuluBackpage

    Zwane must be proud

    Well done to the boys. Our best game by far this season. Though we missed many chances, this was a great win. Arthur Zwane must be proud of the young players he helped develop. Well done to the coaches. They are really doing a great job - Sthembiso Mbuyane

CAF Confederations Cup
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
Premier Soccer League
Orbit College crest
Orbit College
ORC
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC