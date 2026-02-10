Sibongiseni Mthethwa explains Kaizer Chiefs under Cedric Kaze & Khalil Ben Youssef and concedes he is 'approaching a difficult time'
Mthethwa's season so far
The 31-year-old Sibongiseni Mthethwa has played a vital role for Kaizer Chiefs this season.
Ox, as he is commonly referred to, has featured 18 times for the Glamour Boys across all competitions - 11 in the Premier Soccer League, six in the CAF Confederation Cup, and once in the Carling Knockout.
However, he has not represented the team this year owing to an injury.
Ox rates Kaze and Ben Khalil
Mthethwa was in the Nasreddine Nabi-led squad that won the Nedbank Cup, explaining his strong start for the club in the ongoing campaign.
After Nabi's exit, his assistants Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef took over at least until the end of the season. The former Stellies player is happy with his initial impact, insisting he has no option but to work harder to get his slot back once he fully recovers.
“Well, it has been good; I won’t lie. It’s been good playing under them. They have been supporting me since the first time they came to South Africa,” he told the media.
“When they arrived, I didn't get enough of a chance, but right now, I am playing well and getting enough playing time. Unfortunately, I got injured.
“But right now, I'm approaching a difficult time. I still have to prove myself again and perform well based on my previous performances," Mthethwa concluded.
The midfield battle
Once Mthethwa gets his fitness back, he will have to prove he is better than Lebohang Maboe and Siphesihle Ndlovu, who have formed a formidable partnership in midfield.
Thabo Cele is also out injured, and once he regains his full fitness, it will be interesting to witness the battle for a starting berth.
What does the future hold for Kaze and Ben Youssef
So far, the duo has done well domestically as far as the Premier Soccer League is concerned; Amakhosi are third with 30 points, five less than leaders Orlando Pirates, but they fell in the Carling Knockout and, most recently, the Nedbank Cup.
In the CAF Confederation Cup, Amakhosi are at least a draw away from the quarter-final.
Nevertheless, they are not assured of the future at Amakhosi beyond this season, as confirmed by the club's management.