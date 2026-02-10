Goal.com
Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Seth Willis

Sibongiseni Mthethwa explains Kaizer Chiefs under Cedric Kaze & Khalil Ben Youssef and concedes he is 'approaching a difficult time'

The combative midfielder has been one of the Glamour Boys' key players since joining them from Stellenbosch three years ago. He has served the Soweto giants under different tacticians, with the highlight being the last edition, where he was among the squad that won the Nedbank Cup, Amakhosi's first trophy in a decade.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Keegan Allan, Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZuluBackpage

    Mthethwa's season so far

    The 31-year-old Sibongiseni Mthethwa has played a vital role for Kaizer Chiefs this season.

    Ox, as he is commonly referred to, has featured 18 times for the Glamour Boys across all competitions - 11 in the Premier Soccer League, six in the CAF Confederation Cup, and once in the Carling Knockout.

    However, he has not represented the team this year owing to an injury.

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2025Backpage

    Ox rates Kaze and Ben Khalil

    Mthethwa was in the Nasreddine Nabi-led squad that won the Nedbank Cup, explaining his strong start for the club in the ongoing campaign.

    After Nabi's exit, his assistants Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef took over at least until the end of the season. The former Stellies player is happy with his initial impact, insisting he has no option but to work harder to get his slot back once he fully recovers.

    “Well, it has been good; I won’t lie. It’s been good playing under them. They have been supporting me since the first time they came to South Africa,” he told the media.

    “When they arrived, I didn't get enough of a chance, but right now, I am playing well and getting enough playing time. Unfortunately, I got injured.

    “But right now, I'm approaching a difficult time. I still have to prove myself again and perform well based on my previous performances," Mthethwa concluded.

  • Justice Figareido, Chippa United & Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    The midfield battle

    Once Mthethwa gets his fitness back, he will have to prove he is better than Lebohang Maboe and Siphesihle Ndlovu, who have formed a formidable partnership in midfield.

    Thabo Cele is also out injured, and once he regains his full fitness, it will be interesting to witness the battle for a starting berth.

  • Kaizer Motaung Jr and Ilyes Mzoughi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What does the future hold for Kaze and Ben Youssef

    So far, the duo has done well domestically as far as the Premier Soccer League is concerned; Amakhosi are third with 30 points, five less than leaders Orlando Pirates, but they fell in the Carling Knockout and, most recently, the Nedbank Cup.

    In the CAF Confederation Cup, Amakhosi are at least a draw away from the quarter-final.

    Nevertheless, they are not assured of the future at Amakhosi beyond this season, as confirmed by the club's management.

0