Sibongiseni Mthethwa explains Kaizer Chiefs under Cedric Kaze & Khalil Ben Youssef and concedes he is 'approaching a difficult time'

Mthethwa was in the Nasreddine Nabi-led squad that won the Nedbank Cup, explaining his strong start for the club in the ongoing campaign.

After Nabi's exit, his assistants Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef took over at least until the end of the season. The former Stellies player is happy with his initial impact, insisting he has no option but to work harder to get his slot back once he fully recovers.

“Well, it has been good; I won’t lie. It’s been good playing under them. They have been supporting me since the first time they came to South Africa,” he told the media.

“When they arrived, I didn't get enough of a chance, but right now, I am playing well and getting enough playing time. Unfortunately, I got injured.

“But right now, I'm approaching a difficult time. I still have to prove myself again and perform well based on my previous performances," Mthethwa concluded.