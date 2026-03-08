Should Kaizer Chiefs go for another signing spree? Scouting department blamed 'they are ordinary players' but Pitso Mosimane can help
Chiefs in chaos
Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have their attention focused firmly on winning the titles they are contesting for.
On the other hand, Kaizer Chiefs are embroiled in chaos; fans want the coaches sacked, and the management seem to defend the tacticians.
So disappointed with the Glamour Boys' poor show that the fans had to demonstrate and deliver a formal petition to the club.
Strikers blamed
Although Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are under immense negative spotlight, the players have not been spared either.
One primary factor that has contributed to the club's struggle is the inability to convert chances into goals.
The striking department has been blamed, as Amakhosi are now fighting for a top-eight finish, and yet a few weeks ago, they were challenging for multiple titles.
'They are lacking a lot of things'
According to former Chiefs forward Pollen Ndlanya, the current crop of players is not good enough to play for the Soweto giants.
“I was at the stadium to watch the Soweto Derby [against Orlando Pirates]. I don’t watch like a supporter; I analyse. I check the strikers to try and see what the problem is. They are lacking a lot of things. Your job is to score goals. You must have the skills to score. Scoring is a skill," Ndlanya told FARPost.
“I wish to watch them at training and see. They aren’t doing a good job in terms of finishing. They are lost. Nothing is happening; the combination with midfielders isn’t working. No supply. It comes from training sessions.
“I just question. Who is scouting for Chiefs? I ask myself. There is a player for Chiefs, AmaZulu FC, Polokwane City FC, Pirates and so forth. But here, I don’t see Chiefs material. Your performance must be 120%. They are ordinary players, especially in the derby," he added.
What is the solution?
According to Ndlanya, Chiefs must appoint Pitso Mosimane and give him resources and a free hand to sign the players he wants.
“Chiefs need to go into the market and buy quality players who are fit for the level which Chiefs should be at,” added Ndlanya.
“They also need a coach. If I were in the management of Chiefs, there is one coach who can rescue Chiefs to bring glory and implement the culture and philosophy.
“He is Pitso Mosimane. He will build Chiefs. Give him the chance, then give him the chequebook to sign the players he wants. Pitso will really help Chiefs.”