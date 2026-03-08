According to former Chiefs forward Pollen Ndlanya, the current crop of players is not good enough to play for the Soweto giants.

“I was at the stadium to watch the Soweto Derby [against Orlando Pirates]. I don’t watch like a supporter; I analyse. I check the strikers to try and see what the problem is. They are lacking a lot of things. Your job is to score goals. You must have the skills to score. Scoring is a skill," Ndlanya told FARPost.

“I wish to watch them at training and see. They aren’t doing a good job in terms of finishing. They are lost. Nothing is happening; the combination with midfielders isn’t working. No supply. It comes from training sessions.

“I just question. Who is scouting for Chiefs? I ask myself. There is a player for Chiefs, AmaZulu FC, Polokwane City FC, Pirates and so forth. But here, I don’t see Chiefs material. Your performance must be 120%. They are ordinary players, especially in the derby," he added.