Bradley Cross, Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley, Fiacre Ntwari & Bongani Sam of Kaizer Chiefs GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

SHOCK! Agent responds to news of Kaizer Chiefs releasing former Orlando Pirates star ahead of Netherlands trip

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesN. NabiB. SamEdmilson DoveR. ChivaviroM. MdantsaneS. RadebeN. Blom

Amakhosi have been releasing players as they look to add in new additions to bolster the team ahead of the 2025-26 season.

  • Reports suggest Chiefs release another player
  • The left-back joined at the start of the 2024-25 season
  • Agent responds to claims

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱

Article continues below