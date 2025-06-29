SHOCK! Agent responds to news of Kaizer Chiefs releasing former Orlando Pirates star ahead of Netherlands trip

GOAL GFXCeline AbrahamsSHOCK! Agent responds to news of Kaizer Chiefs releasing former Orlando Pirates star ahead of Netherlands tripPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesN. NabiB. SamEdmilson DoveR. ChivaviroM. MdantsaneS. RadebeN. BlomAmakhosi have been releasing players as they look to add in new additions to bolster the team ahead of the 2025-26 season.Reports suggest Chiefs release another playerThe left-back joined at the start of the 2024-25 seasonAgent responds to claimsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱Article continues below