Shay Given makes crass 'holocaust' claim about Wilfried Nancy's Celtic spell before broadcaster issues apology

The unsavoury moment came after Mohammed asked his colleague: "What have you made of what's gone on at Celtic, Wilfried Nancy going after the defeat against Rangers, awful in the second half?"

Given replied: "Nancy was terrible from start to finish, I don't think they should have ended Martin's (O'Neill's) short tenure at the start. It was the week leading up to the Hearts game, top of the league clash, then Roma in the Europa League and St Mirren in the League Cup final, I thought Martin should have been given that week at least.

"Nancy took over that week and had an absolute Holocaust in that week and it was just a nightmare from then on, the defeats and Rangers last weekend was the final straw, final nail in the coffin."

Towards the end of the broadcast, Mohammed addressed the moment, issuing the following apology: "A little earlier you may have heard some inappropriate language so we would like to apologise for any offence caused."

Given has since issued a statement on his personal social media accounts. Posting on X, the former Aston Villa shot stopper said: "On live television this afternoon, I used a word that I didn't fully understand the meaning of, and certainly won't ever use again."

He added: "We all have areas of ignorance in our knowledge, and I hope to use this as an opportunity to become better educated going forward.

"I am genuinely mortified and apologise unreservedly to everyone offended, and will be donating my fee from today's show to the Holocaust Educational Trust."

